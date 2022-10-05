State Revises California Cotton Acreage, Now Totaling 131,801 Acres

The California Department of Food and Agriculture has announced updated California cotton acreage numbers for 2022. Revised figures from the California Cotton Pest Control Board show that acreage was more substantial than previously reported. Initially, acreage was reported as having increased 17 percent, to 131,037 acres. However, the latest numbers indicate that total cotton acres for 2022 is 131,801 acres.

A significant revision was noted in the split between Pima and upland cotton. Statewide Pima acreage is now being reported as 113,858 acres. For upland cotton, acreage has been revised to 17,943 acres. The leader in acreage for both Pima and upland cotton is Kings County, with 42,638 acres of Pima and 4,350 acres of upland cotton. Cotton acreage in the Sacramento Valley has been notably adjusted, coming down from 2,001 acres to 941 acres.

