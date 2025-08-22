Stanislaus Farm Bureau Leads in Advocacy and Education: The Stanislaus County Farm Bureau is setting the pace for agricultural advocacy and education in California. In a recent interview on the AgNet News Hour, Anna Genasci, Communications Director for Stanislaus County Farm Bureau, shared insights on the challenges facing farmers and the innovative ways her organization is working to support them.

“Currently, we hold the title for the largest County Farm Bureau in terms of membership,” Genasci noted, emphasizing the strength of their grassroots network. She highlighted that advocacy remains their top priority, but education—both for youth and consumers—is increasingly important. From Ag in the Classroom programs to scholarships for students pursuing agricultural careers, Stanislaus County is investing in the next generation of ag leaders.

One of Genasci’s passions is connecting young people with farming. “Even if you’re the kid that likes to sit behind the gaming computer, there is a job for you in agriculture,” she explained. With technology playing a larger role in dairies, orchards, and row crops, Genasci believes that modern farming offers a place for every interest—from robotics to environmental science.

But challenges remain. Rising regulatory costs, water restrictions, labor issues, and international competition are straining local growers. Genasci pointed out that in Stanislaus County alone, one in eight jobs is tied directly to agriculture, making farming a critical economic driver. She urged policymakers to better appreciate agriculture’s role: “We grow over 400 commodities in the state of California, some of which can only be grown here. That is something that should be treasured and cared for.”

Despite these headwinds, Genasci remains optimistic. Through advocacy, education, and community outreach, the Stanislaus County Farm Bureau continues to ensure that farmers, ranchers, and dairymen have a strong voice in Sacramento and beyond.

