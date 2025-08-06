Spotlight on California FFA: In today’s AgNet News Hour, we shine a spotlight on one of the most powerful forces shaping the future of agriculture in California — the Future Farmers of America (FFA). Joined by the entire California State FFA Officer team, the Ag Meter and Josh McGill dive into how this organization is equipping over 108,000 students across the state with leadership, communication, and hands-on ag experience that extends far beyond the classroom.

These young leaders — including President Lily Vaughn and her team — share how FFA programs are introducing students from both rural and urban communities to a broad spectrum of agricultural opportunities. From showing animals to launching mushroom-growing businesses, FFA is redefining what it means to be involved in ag.

Josh and Nick also discuss the broader importance of ag literacy. Many Californians still don’t know where their food comes from, and that’s why FFA plays such a vital role in bridging the gap between farms and the grocery store. The officers emphasize their efforts to reach middle schools and elementary classrooms, planting the seeds of ag curiosity early.

Today’s show also highlights:

The expanding use of drones and precision agriculture

Growing concerns about youth obesity and food policy reforms

The importance of in-person connection in the age of automation

in the age of automation Updates on international tariff negotiations with Canada and China

with Canada and China The impact of forest fires and how new forestry policy could help

And throughout it all, the passion of California’s FFA leaders comes through loud and clear. Whether it’s preparing students for careers in farming, agribusiness, ag law, or public service, this organization is growing much more than crops — it’s growing confident, capable future leaders.

