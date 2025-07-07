Manuel Cunha, President of the Nisei Farmers League, is calling for immediate action at the southern border to address the growing crisis of human smuggling and labor exploitation in agriculture. His message is clear: fixing the border isn’t just about immigration—it’s about protecting farmworkers and America’s food supply.

Southern Border Action Could Protect Farms

Coyotes Exploiting Farm Labor

In a recent interview, Cunha highlighted the dangers of so-called “two-legged coyotes”—human traffickers who smuggle people across the southern border and continue to extort them once they arrive in the U.S. These individuals often charge between $15,000 and $20,000, then take a portion of the worker’s paycheck for months.

“By having a legal system, you stop the cartel… you kill the coyote, the two-legged coyote,” Cunha said.

He emphasized that agriculture workers are particularly vulnerable to this system. Without legal pathways to employment, many are trapped in cycles of debt, fear, and silence.

Legal Work Program the Key

Cunha is advocating for a legal guest worker program that would allow people to work in the United States and return home legally. He believes this would cut off the coyotes, weaken the cartels, and provide essential labor for American farms—especially during peak harvest seasons.

“We need a system that protects workers and supports our farms,” Cunha said. “Fixing the southern border is part of fixing agriculture.”

Agriculture and Immigration Linked

As the labor crisis grows, Cunha warns that failing to act will harm rural communities and food production. He calls for cooperation across industries to fix the problem now—not later.

With real reform, Cunha believes the U.S. can protect its borders, workers, and agricultural future.

Catch the full interview Nick had with Michael where a lot of important topics were discussed in relation to California agriculture, and what is affecting the producers today.