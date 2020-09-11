An educational safety program in Sonoma County has been working to assist farmers when wildfires occur. With the assistance of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, Sonoma County Farm Bureau (SCFB) has been providing training programs that can help producers navigate some of the challenges of wildfire emergencies. SCFB Executive Director Tawny Tesconi explained that just as the LNU Lightning Complex Fire broke out, they were in the middle of their program to help farmers and ranchers tend to their operations during wildfire events.

Listen to the radio report below.

Sonoma County Spearheading Program to Assist Farmers in Wildfire Situations

