Slight Increase in SWP Allocation, But Still Behind Last Year

The forecasted allocation for the State Water Project (SWP) has been increased by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR). Initially set at 10 percent back in December, the allocation forecast has been increased to 15 percent. The SWP allocation for February was 35 percent last year. State Water Contractors (SWC) notes that the increase is the equivalent of 200,000 acre-feet of additional water for public water agencies “that continue to pay for 100% of the SWP operations and maintenance even when they receive less than their 100% allotment.”

The allocation is based on conditions up to February 1. DWR notes that the forecasted SWP allocation will be revised in March and will incorporate hydrology data from recent storms. SWC General Manager, Jennifer Pierre points out the significant difference in precipitation levels between Northern and Southern California. The lower part of the state has received a historical amount of rain, while Northern California, where the SWP infrastructure begins, has received considerably less.

Many of the reservoirs that are part of the SWP system are above average for this time of year. Lake Oroville and San Luis Reservoir have both also experienced significant gains since the beginning of the year. “Had the Delta Conveyance Project been in place, we could have moved an additional 314,000 acre-feet of water, which would have resulted in a higher allocation,” said Pierre.

The California snowpack, which is a critical component of water forecasting, is at 85 percent of the average as of February 23. DWR will continue to assess hydrological conditions as storm systems continue to move through the state in February and March. “This season is an important reminder of our extreme conditions and shift to bigger, flashier storms and the need to continue increasing the state’s ability to capture and store stormwater when it comes as rain instead of snow,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a press release.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West