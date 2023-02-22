Initial CVP Allocations Announced and SWP Allocation Increased

Initial 2023 water allocations for Central Valley Project (CVP) contractors are larger than in 2022. CVP allocations at this time last year were zero for both north and south-of-Delta contractors. This year, irrigation water service and repayment contractors north-of-Delta will receive 35 percent of their contract total. South-of-Delta contractors have also received the same allocation. Westlands Water District interim general manager, Jose Gutierrez said the increased allocation is imperative for area farmers.

“The past two years of 0% resulted in over 223,000 acres, approximately 36% of the District’s farmland, being fallowed in Westlands. An adequate and reliable supply of surface water is critical to the viability of the communities and farms in the San Joaquin Valley and their ability to feed the world,” Gutierrez said in a press release. “We are hopeful that precipitation continues to fall and are appreciative of the initial allocation from Reclamation.”

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation also increased CVP allocations for Friant Division contractors. Due to the current hydrologic conditions, the Friant Division allocation is 100 percent of Class 1 and 20 percent of Class 2. The 2022 allocation was 15 percent of Class 1 water supply and zero percent of Class 2.

OTHER WATER CONTRACTORS ALSO SEE ALLOCATION IMPROVEMENTS

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) has also adjusted the allocation for State Water Project (SWP) deliveries. The SWP allocation has been increased to 35 percent of requested water supplies. DWR notes that the increase equates to 210,000 acre-feet of additional water from the January allocation of 30 percent.

“We’re hopeful that more storms this week are a sign that the wet weather will return, but there remains a chance that 2023 will be a below average water year in the northern Sierra.” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement. “Careful planning and the use of advanced forecasting tools will enable the Department to balance the needs of our communities, agriculture, and the environment should dry conditions continue this spring and into next year.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West