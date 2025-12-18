AgNet News Hour: California Farm Bureau President Shannon Douglass on Policy, People, and the Future of Agriculture

The AgNet News Hour features an in-depth conversation with Shannon Douglass, President of the California Farm Bureau, offering insight into the key challenges and opportunities shaping California agriculture. Hosts Nick Papagni and Lorrie Boyer explore leadership, policy advocacy, workforce issues, and the growing role of technology and youth engagement in farming.

Douglass reflects on the 107th California Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Anaheim, highlighting strong member participation, youth involvement, philanthropy efforts, and recognition of long-serving leaders. She emphasizes that agriculture today extends far beyond “cows and plows,” offering careers in technology, science, innovation, advocacy, and business—making the industry accessible even to first-generation farmers.

Major policy topics include food affordability, land-use protection, utility costs, workforce and immigration reform, and the urgent need to modernize regulations to allow autonomous farm equipment in California. Douglass points out the contradiction of allowing driverless cars on public roads while prohibiting autonomous tractors in farm fields, noting growing bipartisan frustration and momentum for change.

The discussion also underscores the importance of FFA, Young Farmers & Ranchers programs, and leadership development. Douglass encourages farmers and agriculture-minded individuals to get involved at the local and state levels, promoting the California Farm Bureau Campaign School as a pathway for future leaders to run for public office and strengthen agricultural representation in government.

This episode reinforces a central message: the future of agriculture depends on informed advocacy, strong leadership, youth engagement, and ensuring farmers have a seat at the policy table.

Listen & Subscribe

🎙️ AgNet News Hour – AgNet West

🌐 Website: agnetwest.com

📱 Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms

📲 Follow on social media: AgNet West (Facebook, Instagram, X)

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…