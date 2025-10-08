Shannon Douglass Doubles Down on Prop 50 Opposition

The October 8 edition of the AgNet News Hour featured another powerful conversation with Shannon Douglass, president of the California Farm Bureau, who returned to the show to sound the alarm about Proposition 50 and its potential consequences for rural California .

Douglass explained that Prop 50 would suspend California’s Independent Redistricting Commission, a system created to ensure fair representation by keeping communities intact. “This commission takes in tens of thousands of public comments and really listens to communities of interest,” Douglass said. Under Prop 50, however, politicians would regain control of the process and could redraw districts behind closed doors, leaving rural communities with little to no voice.

She highlighted one proposed district as an example of the absurdity: Alturas in Modoc County being lumped in with Sausalito in Marin County. With vastly different economies, incomes, and priorities, such pairings would dilute rural representation and shift political power further toward urban centers. “This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans — it’s about ensuring agriculture and rural voices continue to have a seat at the table,” Douglass stressed.

Douglass also reminded listeners that agriculture already faces enormous challenges:

Regulatory costs have increased nearly 1,400% in the past 20 years.

California has lost 20% of its family farms in the last decade.

Farmers are struggling with water shortages, labor issues, and global trade pressures.

Losing rural representation, she argued, would only make those problems worse. Without strong farm voices in Sacramento and Washington, issues like the Farm Bill, forest management, and water storage could slip further down the priority list.

Douglass urged voters not only to vote “No” on Prop 50 but also to spread the word. “When that ballot arrives in your mailbox, don’t let it sit on the pile. Open it, fill it out, and vote no,” she said. She called on farmers and allies to share the message with neighbors and friends, emphasizing that the outcome will likely be close.

Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill underscored Douglass’s message, reminding listeners that California agriculture is a $60 billion industry that sustains jobs from the farm to the ports. “Food security is national security,” McGill added, noting that farmers cannot afford to lose more ground in representation.

Hear Shannon Douglass’s full interview on the AgNet News Hour, by clicking the player below or on your favorite podcast app.

