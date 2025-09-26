The September 26 edition of the AgNet News Hour closed out the week with one of the state’s most important agricultural voices. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill welcomed Shannon Douglas, president of the California Farm Bureau, for a wide-ranging conversation on water, regulation, trade, and the survival of California’s family farms.

Douglas, a former FFA member and now a proud “FFA mom,” shared her passion for youth in agriculture. She reminded listeners that FFA isn’t just for farm kids — it can spark careers in science, technology, and leadership for students from all backgrounds. “We have tremendous career opportunities in agriculture,” she said, pointing to data showing over four jobs per crop science graduate in California.

On policy, Douglas highlighted three critical issues she and her team took to Washington, D.C.:

Labor and Immigration – Farmers can’t function without a reliable, respected workforce.

– Farmers can’t function without a reliable, respected workforce. Trade – California’s high-quality specialty crops depend on international markets.

– California’s high-quality specialty crops depend on international markets. The Farm Bill – Current versions overlook specialty crops and need to better support healthy food programs.

She also raised alarm over Proposition 50, which she called a “surprise challenge” for farmers. By reshaping district maps in a gerrymandered way, rural representation could be severely weakened. One proposal would lump Modoc County in with Sausalito, a pairing Douglas called absurd. She stressed that rural voices must be preserved in California’s political process.

Perhaps the most staggering statistic Douglas shared: in the last 15 years, California farmers have seen regulatory costs increase by nearly 1,400%. That crushing burden has contributed to a 20% loss of family farms in just the past decade. “These are small farms, family farms — and we don’t want to see this loss continue,” she warned.

Despite the challenges, Douglas struck an optimistic tone. She pointed to innovation, automation, and the grit of California’s multi-generation farmers as reasons for hope. She also encouraged more farmers to get involved in Farm Bureau, which represents 26,000 members across 54 counties, and to attend the Annual Meeting in December with its theme: Strong Roots, Bright Future.

For Papagni and McGill, Douglas’ leadership was clear: she’s the right person to carry California’s farmer stories into the halls of power.

Listen to the full conversation with Shannon Douglas on the AgNet News Hour by clicking below, or on your favorite podcast app!

