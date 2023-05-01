Seeds for Bees Program Accepting Enrollment Applications

The Seeds for Bees program from Project Apis m. is now open and accepting applications. Enrollment for the 2023-2024 growing season officially began on April 1. The program is aimed at increasing the use of cover crops in agriculture to provide additional habitat for bee species. Climate-Smart Habitat Manager for Project Apis m. and Manager of the Seeds for Bees program, Stetcyn Maldonado said the program has been a great success over the years. Producers can access a variety of different seed combinations and technical advice for free.

“We have six mixes in total and each one is tailored to fit different needs and different locations in the state,” Maldonado explained. “We can go over each application and make a recommendation from there.”

Some of the programmatic changes this year include a seed mix designed for beekeepers who have bee yards in California. There is also more money for free seed for participants this year. First-year enrollees can apply for $2,500 in free seed and $1,500 is available for second-year participants. Applications will be accepted through August 31.

“I would recommend enrolling as soon as you can because this program is getting more popular with each year,” said Maldonado. “It is important that if you want to get your seed to make sure you get your hat in the bucket and we go from there before funds run out.”

Eligibility requirements dictate that applicants reside in California and grow honeybee pollinated crops. Enrollment also requires that participants plant a minimum of four acres of cover crops. Shipping for the Seeds for Bees program is free. However, successful enrollees within 50 miles of seed distribution sites will need to pick up their seeds if possible. The goal is to get seed into the hands of growers before October.

“The best time to plant our mixes is in early- to mid-October,” Maldonado noted. “That gives the seed mix time to establish and be ready to take advantage of our winter rainfall and then be available to bloom when it’s needed in the spring.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West