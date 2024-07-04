Safety When Grilling and Smoking on the Fourth of July

Tips for staying safe while grilling on this Independence Day. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

On July Fourth, the aroma of barbecue will fill the air as people come together to celebrate with quintessential American cooking pastimes: grilling and smoking meat. Food is a big part of celebrating the Fourth, aside from the fireworks.

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA/FSIS) is asking everyone to take the proper precautions during food prep.

Thaw the meat or poultry first.

Marinate your protein in the refrigerator.

Do not marinate on the counter.

Keep the raw meat and poultry separated.

Use different cutting boards and utensils for raw meats and poultry. Do the same thing when the food is fully cooked.

Keep the smoker and grill at a safe temperature.

Cook the meats to a safe internal temperature as measured by a food thermometer. Cook all raw beef, pork, lamb, veal steaks, chops, and roasts to a minimum internal temp of 145 F before removing from the heat source.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.