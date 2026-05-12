Rural electricity

Library of Congress

The Early 1900s: Electricity as a Luxury

In the early 20th century, electricity was not the everyday utility we know today—it was considered a luxury. As shared by agricultural broadcaster Mark Oppold in his American Agriculture History Minute, electrification was still in its infancy, and access to electric power was limited primarily to urban areas.

The 1920s: A Growing Urban Necessity

By the 1920s, electricity had begun to reshape modern life in America’s cities. More than half of all urban homes were equipped with electric lights, signaling a major shift in how people lived and worked. Alongside lighting, many households adopted electric appliances, further embedding electricity into daily routines and improving quality of life.

Rural America Left Behind

While cities surged forward, rural America lagged far behind. Farm families faced a starkly different reality. Despite the technological progress happening elsewhere, access to electricity in the countryside remained extremely limited.

By 1930, more than 90% of rural homes still relied on kerosene lamps for lighting. Without electricity, basic conveniences such as running water and indoor plumbing were largely unattainable. The absence of power not only affected comfort but also limited agricultural efficiency, productivity, and overall rural development.

A Turning Point in the 1930s

This disparity between urban and rural America would not last forever. The 1930s marked a pivotal turning point under President Franklin D. Roosevelt. His administration recognized the urgent need to modernize rural infrastructure and bring electricity to farm communities.

The push for rural electrification would go on to transform American agriculture—improving living conditions, boosting farm productivity, and connecting rural families to the broader progress of the nation.

Conclusion

The story of rural electrification is one of transformation—from isolation and limitation to innovation and opportunity. What began as a luxury in the early 1900s became a necessity that reshaped both urban and rural life. Thanks to efforts in the 1930s, American farms were finally able to access the power they needed to thrive.

Rural Electrification: The Moment That Transformed American Farms