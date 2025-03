U.S. Secretary of Agriculture

Brooke Rollins

Brooke Rollins, USDA Secretary of Agriculture, expressed optimism about the Trump administration’s efforts to expand market access for producers during a recent speech at the Commodity Classic in Denver, Colorado. She believes the administration’s international negotiations are strengthening America’s global position, creating opportunities for better trade deals that would benefit US agriculture.

Rollins Expresses Optimism About Administration’s Efforts to Expand Market Access for Producers

USDA Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins visits Commodity Classic on March 2, 2025 in Denver