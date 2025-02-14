Role of Soil and Tissue Testing in Crop Nutrition Planning

Soil and tissue testing play a crucial role in developing an effective crop nutrition plan, helping farmers make informed decisions about fertilization and nutrient management. In a recent discussion, Abe Isaak, West Region Sales Agronomist for AgroLiquid, explained why these tests are essential tools for growers.

According to Isaak, soil testing serves as the foundation of a nutrition plan. By analyzing soil composition, farmers can identify nutrient imbalances and make adjustments accordingly. “It takes the guesswork out of coming up with a nutrition plan,” Isaak said, emphasizing the importance of science-based decision-making.

Tissue testing, on the other hand, provides a snapshot of plant health at a given moment. Isaak likened it to a report card, offering insight into how well a crop has been managed up to that point. However, he cautioned that a single tissue test is not enough to draw long-term conclusions. “It could have been different a few weeks before that or a few days after,” he explained. Multiple tissue tests throughout the season help farmers recognize patterns and adjust their practices accordingly.

By combining soil and tissue testing, growers can develop more precise and effective crop nutrition strategies, ultimately improving yield and soil health. More information on soil health and testing methods can be found at agroliquid.com.

Listen to the segment.