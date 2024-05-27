Rock the Crop Sweepstakes Deadline

The Rock the Crop deadline is right around the corner. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Firestone Ag, a business of Bridgestone Americas, will close entries for the 2024 Rock the Crop Sweepstakes on June 6. This year’s sweepstakes is open exclusively for chapters of the National FFA Organization.

One lucky FFA chapter will receive a private on-farm concert with Nashville-based country artist Hailey Whitters along with an educational session with Firestone Ag field engineers to learn about farm tires. This is the third year Firestone Ag has offered the Rock the Crop Sweepstakes, but the first time it has been exclusive to FFA members as the organizations celebrate 80 years of FFA support by Firestone Ag.

Merritt Gilbert of Firestone says, they’re excited to share the fun and unique entertainment and educational opportunity with young people who are interested and invested in agriculture.

The 2024 Rock the Crop entries must be submitted by FFA chapter advisors on behalf of the members before June 6.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.