Rice Field Day Coming Up August 31 in Biggs

The annual Rice Field Day is coming up on Wednesday, August 31 beginning at 7:30 a.m. The field day will give industry members an opportunity to learn about the research taking place at the Rice Experiment Station in Biggs, California. Rice Farm Advisor for Sutter, Yuba, Placer and Sacramento Counties, Whitney Brim-Deforest said there will be two main tours again at this year’s field day.

“We’ll have the weed management tour and the station tour happening simultaneously. It will cover similar things to what’s been covered in the past. We’ll have the poster viewing session in the morning before the tours start,” said Brim-Deforest. “We have a new Station Director, so lots of new stuff to see and lots of new people to meet.”

Listen to the radio report below.

