Restraining Order Against the State Water Resources Control Board Extended

Legal efforts to challenge probationary status under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act continue moving forward. Kings County Superior Court Judge Kathy Ciuffini extended a temporary restraining order (TRO) preventing the State Water Resources Control Board from collecting groundwater pumping data or charging extraction fees in the Tulare Lake Subbasin. Originally issued on July 15, the TRO now remains in effect until September 13, 2024.

The State Water Board had placed the subbasin on probation in April due to an inadequate groundwater management plan, which included requirements for well registration, flow meters, and $20 per acre-foot extraction fees. The Kings County Farm Bureau (KCFB) challenged these measures, arguing they are costly and redundant. “While we would have liked to have gotten a ruling today, KCFB appreciates Judge Ciuffini’s attention to detail and careful consideration of this monumental decision,” KCFB Executive Director, Dusty Ference said in a press release.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between state regulations and local management efforts in groundwater sustainability. Future hearings will address similar issues in other San Joaquin Valley regions.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West