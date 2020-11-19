Root knot nematodes are some of the most problematic nematodes for California growers. Management programs typically involve pre-plant soil fumigants as well as soil-applied nematicides. Work is being done looking at alternative control options that may be viable. Kern County Vegetable Crops Advisor, Jaspreet Sidhu said they are working to evaluate several different materials in melons, carrots, and tomatoes.

“For the carrot trial I am focusing both on the conventional nematicides as well as the organic side. I have Nimitz, Salibro, and one of the development products on the conventional side. I’m also testing Majestene, Promax, and Armorex for the organic side,” said Sidhu. “In melons and tomatoes, I have the same; Nimitz, Salibro, then the developmental product. But the melon growers have suggested incorporating an organic product, which we did this year.”

Researchers Working to Evaluate Nematicides in Various Crops

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West