The September 18 edition of the AgNet News Hour delivered a mix of innovation, politics, and pressing issues for California farmers. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill covered everything from wildfire impacts on vineyards to a major upcoming ag conference, and even sat down with a fourth-generation poultry producer turned gubernatorial candidate.

The show opened with coverage of the Pickett Fire in Napa Valley, now contained but leaving growers anxious about potential damage to premium wine grapes. With smoke, air quality concerns, and fire season lasting longer every year, the hosts called for more forest management and long-term solutions to protect both rural communities and crops.

Attention then turned to the Reedley Ag Conference, set for October 9 at Reedley College. Organizer Hannah Johnson, CEO of GYV, outlined a packed agenda that will connect farmers, students, faculty, and retailers like Walmart, Costco, and Taco Bell. The event will feature CDFA Secretary Karen Ross, cutting-edge drone and automation demos, and a career fair matching students with ag employers. Johnson emphasized the importance of showing young people that agriculture isn’t just about field labor — it’s about coding, engineering, and data science too.

Later in the program, Nick and Josh interviewed Leo Zacky, former head of Zacky Farms and now a candidate for California governor. Zacky shared firsthand how regulations, rising labor costs, and fuel mandates drove his family’s poultry operation — once the largest on the West Coast — out of business. He made water his top campaign issue, calling California’s shortages a “manmade problem” caused by poor storage and infrastructure. Zacky argued the state must invest in reservoirs, desalinization, and practical solutions instead of wasting billions on high-speed rail.

From forward-looking ag tech to the very real struggles of California farmers, this episode captured both the challenges and the opportunities ahead. With water policy, labor, and innovation all on the table, it’s a must-listen for anyone tied to the future of farming in the Golden State.

Catch the full episode below, or on your favorite podcast app!

