The quickest way to get veggies on your dinner table. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

There are times when you need a crop to run its course in a short time frame in order to keep the garden productive. Some crops to consider when you want veggies in two months or less, include:

Snap Beans. The fastest to produce are the bush types, ready to harvest in about 50 days. Try Provider or Contender varieties.

Beets perform best spring/summer, or summer/fall. While roots mature to a harvestable size in 50+ days, baby greens can be used in salad mixes as early as 30 days. ‘Early wonder’ is a good variety for earliness, tasty greens, and well formed roots.

Broccoli is a cool weather crop that will hold its own even in a hard freeze, if well established. While many varieties require 60 days or more to form large heads, there are several good varieties that mature in significantly less time. ‘Di Cicco’ is one of the earliest, forming smallish heads in 45 days.

Other fast-growing veggies include: Lettuce, Bok Choy, Okra, English Peas, and Radishes.

