Quarantine Boundaries Updated for Multiple Pests

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has been expanding multiple quarantine boundaries over the past several weeks. One of the latest expansions is for Huanglongbing (HLB). Following the detection of HLB in Ventura County for the first time last month, CDFA implemented an initial five-mile-radius quarantine area around the find site. As of November 1, the HLB quarantine boundary in the Santa Paula area of Ventura County in grids 436 and 437 has been expanded. A full map of HLB quarantines is available online.

Portions of Ventura and Los Angeles counties are also under quarantine for the Queensland fruit fly. Two adult flies were detected within the City of Thousand Oaks, in Ventura County. Quarantine boundaries for several other fruit fly species have also been expanding in recent weeks. One of the latest boundary expansions is for Oriental fruit fly. CDFA has expanded the San Bernardino and Riverside County Quarantine Boundary to include the Redlands and Yucaipa areas. The Mediterranean fruit fly quarantine boundary in Los Angeles County has also expanded to 88 square miles in the Leimert Park area.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West