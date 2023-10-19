Fruit Fly Quarantines Continue Expanding

Multiple fruit fly quarantines have been expanded by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA). The announcement comes as state and local officials contend with a multitude of fruit fly infestations. Last week the quarantine boundary in San Bernardino County was expanded to include additional areas of the city of Highland. The quarantine is intended to prevent further issues with Oriental fruit fly. Other active quarantine zones include 112 square miles of Santa Clara County, 98 square miles of Contra Costa County, and 106 square miles of Sacramento County.

Multiple areas of Los Angeles are also under active fruit fly quarantines for multiple pests. A Mediterranean fruit fly quarantine has been established this week. It encompasses 69 square miles in the Leimert Park area. Earlier in the month, a Tau fruit fly quarantine was also expanded in Los Angeles County. A 110-square-mile boundary has now been defined in the Santa Clarita area.

CDFA is coordinating with the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to address the ongoing fruit fly issues. APHIS is working on safeguarding measures and restrictions on the interstate movement of regulated articles from the area to prevent the spread of pests. CDFA and APHIS are both working with county ag commissioners in responding to fruit fly detections and following established protocols for treatment and other regulatory actions.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West