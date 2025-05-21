The transition of blueberries from South America to Mexico and then to the United States has been seamless this season. California’s blueberry harvest began two weeks ago, and thanks to ideal weather conditions, production volumes have been increasing steadily. Growers in the state are optimistic about the upcoming weeks, as peak harvest is expected soon, leading to strong supply levels through Father’s Day. After California’s peak, the seasonal production will shift northward to Oregon, continuing the availability of fresh blueberries across the country.

Meanwhile, California is also experiencing a high production period for green bell peppers. Currently, growers in the state are seeing stable volumes, ensuring a consistent market supply. Prices for extra-large and large green bell peppers remain steady due to limited imports from Mexico, which traditionally supplements U.S. supplies. While Mexico’s contribution to green bell pepper exports has slowed, California’s domestic production continues to fulfill demand, supporting stable market conditions. Farmers and distributors are monitoring supply closely to ensure that the availability of green bell peppers remains reliable for consumers.

The agricultural industry benefits greatly from favorable weather patterns, which enhance crop yields and lead to strong market supplies. As the season progresses, growers remain attentive to shifting conditions, watching for any changes that could influence future harvests. With blueberries moving through their phases in different regions and bell peppers maintaining steady production levels, the agricultural market remains dynamic, adapting to seasonal shifts and consumer needs.

Also of note, Peruvian avocado production is expected to recover in 2025, with exports projected to reach 630,000 metric tons, a two percent increase compared to the previous year.

Production and Transition of Fresh Produce Looks Promising