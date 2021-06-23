No new biotypes of weedy rice have been confirmed so far this year, but it continues to be a challenging issue for growers. New fields and acreage are affected every year. Rice Farm Advisor Whitney Brim-Deforest is encouraging growers to continue scouting and submit any suspected samples. Growers that are dealing with weedy rice issues will have another tool in their toolbox this year.

“We do have a spot spray option available this year which is the SUPPRESS organic herbicide that can be spot sprayed during the season, bit has to be applied to a drained rice field. So that is an option this year,” Brim-Deforest noted. “We’re still working on other spot spray options but we’re not quite there yet.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Producers Dealing with Weedy Rice Challenges Have A Spot Spray Option

