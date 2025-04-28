Produce Safety Rule Compliance for Large Farms Begins

The US Food and Drug Administration‘s (FDA) Food Safety Modernization Act’s Produce Safety Rule compliance for large farms has begun, with small farms facing compliance by April 6, 2026, and very small farms by April 5, 2027. The rule addresses pre-harvest agricultural water used in growing activities that may come into contact with produce or food contact surfaces. Resources like the Produce Safety Alliance, grower trainings, and technical assistance programs are available to help farms meet these requirements.

