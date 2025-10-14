The October 14 edition of the AgNet News Hour showcased two powerful voices shaping the future of California agriculture — Priscilla Koepke, CEO of F3 Innovate, and Mando Perez, Southern California PCA with Semios and this year’s CAPCA Member of the Year. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill led conversations that connected the past, present, and future of farming — from technology and education to leadership in the field.

Koepke began the program by outlining F3 Innovate’s mission: to transform the Central Valley into a world-class hub for agricultural technology and innovation. The organization, funded through federal, state, and local partnerships, focuses on bridging the gap between research, education, and real-world farming applications. “We’re here to connect scientists, students, and farmers so innovation doesn’t just stay in the lab — it gets to the field,” Koepke said.

One of F3’s priorities is preparing the next generation of agricultural leaders. Through partnerships with Fresno State, community colleges, and local schools, F3 Innovate teaches robotics, AI, and automation to students of all ages. “We want to show young people that ag isn’t just about tractors — it’s about technology, sustainability, and feeding the world,” Koepke said. She pointed to the new AI for Agriculture Supercomputing Center as a game-changer for data-driven farming, noting that agriculture is now one of the fastest-growing sectors for tech innovation in California.

Koepke also highlighted that innovation must reach small and medium-size farms, not just large operations. “If technology isn’t affordable and accessible, it’s not a solution,” she said. “We want every grower — regardless of acreage — to be part of agriculture’s next chapter.”

In the second half of the program, the spotlight turned to Mando Perez, who was recently honored as CAPCA’s 2025 Member of the Year. Perez, who manages PCA operations in the southern San Joaquin Valley, reflected on his journey from citrus groves to overseeing 17,000 acres of crops. He credited mentors and his family for helping him stay committed through years of hard work. “You don’t win awards like this alone,” Perez said. “It’s about the team, the growers, and the people who push you to do better every day.”

Perez also discussed the rapid adoption of smart irrigation and pest management technology, explaining how platforms like Semios give growers instant insights into field conditions. “Technology is only useful if it saves the grower time and money,” he said. “Our goal is to simplify decision-making — not complicate it.”

Both guests shared a common theme: agriculture’s future depends on innovation, education, and collaboration. As Papagni put it, “California farmers are leading the world — but we’ve got to make sure the next generation is ready to carry that torch.”

