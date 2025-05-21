News on the latest tariffs and some of it are positive developments with the impact of California farming sector, particularly fruits, nuts, and vegetables while challenges persist, good news for California farmers on avocados, almonds, pistachios. Avocados from Mexico, which supply 91% of the US consumed are exempt from Mexican avocados from tariffs under the USMCA. The volume and quality are looking good with California avocados.

California Cherries was projecting to have 9 million boxes for 2025 and now it is projected to have 4 million boxes so that means a higher percentage going domestic for California Cherries.

The UK is looking to be a big market with over $5 billion in new US agriculture, export opportunities, including the California fruit, nuts and vegetables and beef.

Positive Tariff Update for California