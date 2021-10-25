Need to Know Points About Growing Winter Squash

All you need to know about growing your own winter squash. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

An assortment of winter squashes

By Californiacondor – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikipedia

Winter squash are all known for the hard skins that protect them through the fall, winter, and sometimes even spring, depending on the variety. If you love roasted squash or pumpkin pie, then Pumpkins, Butternut and Spaghetti Squash are the plants for you.

The best way to grow winter squash is from seed, and you don’t need to start them indoors like some vegetables. These seeds need warm soil, so you should wait about 2 to 3 weeks after the last frost to plant; if you put the seeds in the ground too early, they will rot.

Pumpkins and squash have several pests that can plague them. The main pests that afflict winter squash are cucumber beetles. While these are easy to control, an infestation can devastate your crop. Look for natural solutions to control pests. The easiest and most effective way to rid your patch of beetles is to manually pick them off as you see them. If you are new to growing squash, start off by growing butternut or acorn squash. These squash varieties are bred to be more pest resistant.

