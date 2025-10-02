The First Crops in Plymouth Colony

When the first settlers arrived in Plymouth, they planted barley and peas brought from England. But their most important crop soon became Indian corn, or maize. Corn was not only more adaptable to New England’s soil and climate but also provided a dependable food source critical for survival.

Plymouth Colony Crops: Corn, Tobacco, and Early Trade

Native Farming Techniques and Fertilization

The settlers’ success with corn came from the guidance of Squanto and local Native people. They taught the colonists to fertilize their crops using small fish buried in the soil, enriching it with vital nutrients. This Indigenous knowledge transformed the settlers’ farming practices and helped secure their first real harvests.

The Rise of Plantation Agriculture

As colonies spread southward, farming evolved into larger plantation-style systems. Tobacco emerged as a dominant cash crop in Maryland and North Carolina. This shift marked the beginning of a more commercialized agricultural economy, where crops were grown not only for survival but also for trade and profit.

From Subsistence to Trade

Early settlers consumed most of what they produced, but they soon recognized the value of exchanging surplus goods. Meat, which was hard to preserve, was often traded for furs and fruits. These transactions laid the foundation for one of the first organized systems of agricultural commerce in colonial America.

Legacy of Early Colonial Farming

The evolution from subsistence farming in Plymouth to plantation agriculture in the South shaped the future of American agriculture. Corn, tobacco, and trade networks became the building blocks of the colonial economy, leaving a lasting agricultural legacy that influenced generations to come.