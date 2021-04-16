What to Plant and More Importantly What Not to Plant Right Now

What to plant now, and more importantly what not to plant. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Seeds germinate based on the soil temperature at the seed level. If your area is still experiencing cooler weather, the seeds that can germinate right now are beets, radishes, spinach, Swiss chard, leaf lettuce, peas, collards greens, kale, kohlrabi, leeks, onions, parsley, and turnips. Carrots, too. Any of these seeds should be able to handle a frosty morning or two after they germinate. If your area happens to get a very cold night this month, you might want to cover your plants. Vegetable plants that can take the cold are cabbage, Brussels sprouts, collard greens, broccoli, cauliflower, onions, and possibly head lettuce.

What you shouldn’t plant just yet are tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, and any vine or squash. Green bean seed probably won’t germinate in cooler soil temperatures, especially if your area hasn’t seen the last of the frosty mornings just yet.

If wet weather is a concern in your area, and you want to keep some of your gardens from turning to mud, throw a tarp over a part of the garden and then plant when you have a section that won’t be too wet to plant.

