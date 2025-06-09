Pistachios Surge in Global Popularity as Market Outlook Strengthens

Pistachios Gaining Traction Worldwide

As the 2025 pistachio season approaches, the global outlook for this California-grown nut is exceptionally bright. Rich Kreps, a pistachio farmer, board chairman of the American Pistachio Growers, and representative of Ultra Grow, shared insights with AgNet West’s Nick Papagni about the growing momentum in international pistachio markets.

According to Kreps, the industry is witnessing strong expansion into new markets thanks in part to the tireless efforts of Zachary Frazier, CEO and President of American Pistachio Growers. “Zachary has been on a tear traveling the world,” Kreps noted, adding that this global outreach is helping unlock new opportunities and grow brand recognition for pistachios.

Emerging Markets and Global Demand

Countries such as India and Brazil are rapidly emerging as promising destinations for pistachio exports. South Korea is also showing heightened interest, and the broader South American market is becoming increasingly enthusiastic about the nut. “In my opinion—and what we’ve seen around the world—this is by far the hottest nut,” Kreps emphasized.

Interestingly, pistachios are not just trending in the food sector. “Pistachio green,” a distinct color associated with the nut, is becoming popular in fashion, further boosting the nut’s visibility and appeal across diverse industries. Kreps welcomed the trend: “We’ll take whatever publicity we can get.”

Nutritional Powerhouse for Plant-Based Diets

Beyond its growing popularity, pistachios are gaining traction for their remarkable nutritional profile. “The best part of pistachios is the fact that it’s a plant-based protein that has all nine essential amino acids,” Kreps explained. This makes pistachios a complete protein source—comparable to eggs or steak—which is especially valuable to individuals following vegetarian or plant-based diets.

This nutritional benefit is helping fuel demand from health-conscious consumers seeking high-quality, plant-derived protein options, giving pistachios a competitive edge in the plant-based food movement.

A Promising Harvest Ahead

As Kreps concluded, expectations are high for a substantial 2025 pistachio crop. Growers are optimistic that the combination of strong market expansion, rising consumer awareness, and nutritional value will make this season one of the most impactful yet.

