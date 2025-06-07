“If you can’t feed the world, we’ve got issues.” That’s how Rich Kreps, pistachio farmer, crop advisor, and Chairman of the American Pistachio Growers, opened a wide-ranging, no-punches-pulled conversation with Nick Papagni, the Ag Meter for AgNetWest.

California Ag at a Crossroads: Rich Kreps Talks Water, Pistachios, and Policy Reform

Speaking from Madera, CA, Kreps addressed the dire water challenges California farmers face — even after three wet winters — and criticized the state’s mismanagement of water infrastructure and distribution.

“We’ve had great winters, yet allocations are still just 55%. That’s unacceptable,” said Kreps. “Farmers paid to build this system. Now we’re being blamed for trying to survive without it.”

He shed light on California’s complex and often politicized water fight — calling it a “power struggle dressed up as environmental policy” — and explained how long-delayed storage infrastructure is leaving both farms and communities vulnerable.

🌱 Beyond Water: Pistachios on the Rise

Despite the regulatory chaos, Kreps is upbeat about this year’s pistachio crop.

Harvest kicks off in Kern County in late August

Expected to match or exceed the record 1.5 billion-pound harvest

Global demand is booming, with strong growth in India, Brazil, and South Korea

Pistachios offer complete protein with all 9 essential amino acids — “like steak or eggs,” Kreps notes

“Pistachio green is even trending in fashion,” he jokes. “We’ll take it!”

💡 On Public Awareness & Education

Kreps is passionate about educating consumers — especially urban Californians — about where their food comes from and the true impact of policy decisions.

“People think farmers are greedy. They don’t realize California is one of the only places in the world that can grow what we do.”

🔧 What Needs to Change?

Kreps calls for common-sense reforms:

Investment in water storage

Realignment of water allocation timelines with planting cycles

Honest, fact-based public narratives around environmental and agricultural issues

Less legal gridlock and more collaboration between urban and rural communities

📦 Pistachios: Nutritious, Delicious, and Globally Competitive

“If we can get people snacking on nuts instead of chips, we win — and we feed the world while doing it.”

📅 What’s Next?

The 2025 pistachio harvest begins in late August, and Kreps promises a hands-on look with AgNetWest during the action. With trees heavy and global buyers ready, the season looks bright — if California can get out of its own way.

—-Interview by Nick Papagni, AgNet West