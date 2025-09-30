The September 30 edition of the AgNet News Hour mixed lighthearted fair talk with serious updates on California’s pistachio industry. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill opened the show with reminders to get out and support FFA and 4-H students at the upcoming Fresno Fair, before pivoting to an in-depth conversation with Rich Kreps, pistachio grower, Ultra Gro agronomist, and board chairman for American Pistachio Growers.

Kreps reported that despite late-season rains causing isolated losses in Kings and Fresno Counties, California pistachio growers are harvesting one of the best crops in years. Quality is high, volume is strong, and the U.S. industry has already committed over one billion pounds to domestic and international buyers. “Farmers are pretty darn happy,” Kreps said, noting that the only downside is the wait: growers won’t see final payments until 14 months after harvest.

Price, Kreps explained, depends on processors. While Wonderful’s opening price landed below a dollar, other handlers came in higher, and with bonuses and export premiums, many expect final settlements closer to $2 per pound or more. That’s welcome news in a year when pistachio quality is strong, even if nut size is slightly smaller due to the large crop.

The discussion highlighted why pistachios are a long-term play. Trees can live centuries — there are orchards still producing that were planted in the 1960s — but they take years to become profitable. “It’s legalized gambling,” Kreps said. “You better love it, because you’re not making money in the first 10 years.”

Beyond harvest, Kreps praised the marketing success of American pistachios abroad, including campaigns in India where cricket stars promote the nut as a healthy, high-protein snack. He also stressed the need for California water solutions, saying the state has enough annual runoff to supply five years of use if only it were stored properly.

From corndog recalls to trade policy, Nick and Josh kept the conversation lively, but the takeaway for farmers was clear: 2025 is shaping up as a strong year for pistachios, and California’s position as the world’s leading producer remains secure.

