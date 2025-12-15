This week’s AgNet News Hour delivers a fast-paced look at the tools and trends shaping California agriculture, featuring expert insights on citrus nutrition, pheromone pest control, and key Farm Bureau updates. Abe Isaak of AgroLiquid explains how strategic potassium, phosphorus, and micronutrient programs are helping citrus growers boost frost protection, fruit quality, and overall crop resilience heading into winter. The episode then dives into a standout conversation with Steven Pistoresi of Semios Group, who breaks down how pheromone mating disruption—an early-season, low-maintenance, highly reliable pest solution—is rapidly gaining adoption for managing mealybugs, NOW, and red scale across specialty crops. Pistoresi highlights Semios’ full-service installation and monitoring model, making it easier for growers to transition away from traditional spray timing and toward year-round automated protection.

Between interviews, hosts Nick Papagni the “Ag Meter”, and Lorrie Boyer, unpack the economic pressures facing farmers as analysts forecast a tough but manageable 2026, with some bright spots in livestock and specialty crops. The show also spotlights key updates from the California Farm Bureau Annual Meeting, including the state’s Discussion Meet winner, JP Beall, who will advance to nationals. The episode closes with a reminder to stay connected through agnetwest.com and the AgNet West podcast for more interviews, market insights, and industry news.

