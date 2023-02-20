Officials Respond to Confirmed ACP Discovery in Sonoma

Adult Asian citrus psyllid on a citrus leaf.

USDA/ARS Photo by David Hall

Asian Citrus Psyllid (ACP) has been confirmed in Sonoma Valley. Local officials with the Sonoma County Department of Agriculture will be coordinating responsive action. with the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The ACP discovery was confirmed after an analysis of a survey trap in a residential area. “Discovery of this pest in Sonoma County is serious and warrants a rapid and coordinated response, including cooperation from nurseries and farmers markets to temporarily regulate the movement of fruit and nursery stock,” Sonoma County Agricultural Commissioner Andrew Smith said in a press release.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West