OAA Seeks Public Input on Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in California and Gulf of Mexico

Giant kelp, Macrocystis pyrifera, grows in the cold eastern Pacific waters that flow along the California coast. Kelp forests support a surprising and diverse array of marine biodiversity.

NOAA Fisheries has released draft environmental impact statements identifying proposed Aquaculture Opportunity Areas (AOAs) in Southern California and the Gulf of Mexico, advancing efforts to promote sustainable aquaculture. The public can review and comment on these statements from November 22, 2024, through February 20, 2025.

The Southern California proposal highlights up to 10 locations, including eight in the Santa Barbara Channel and two in Santa Monica Bay, covering a combined area of up to 16,500 acres. Potential uses include seaweed, shellfish, and finfish farming. Similarly, in the Gulf of Mexico, NOAA proposed four locations—three off the Texas coast and one off Louisiana—totaling 6,500 acres, with scenarios analyzing various aquaculture types.

“Aquaculture supports climate resilience while strengthening food security,” said NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator Janet Coit. These efforts reflect NOAA’s commitment to sustainable practices informed by four years of scientific research and public input.

Public listening sessions will be held during the comment period, with final impact statements to follow. All operations would still require full state and federal permits before construction.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.