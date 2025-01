In November, U.S. beef exports increased by 10% in volume and by 11% in value. The export value per head of fed slaughter increased by 13%-the highest since June. Asia, particularly China, Taiwan, and Japan, showed strong demand, with Japan maintaining steady levels. Mexico in Latin America and Egypt in variety meat also performed well.

The U.S. Meat Export Federation continues to anticipate these positive trends to continue through the year.

November U.S. Beef Exports