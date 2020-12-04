New Virtual Desktop Audits Program Available to Leafy Greens Producers

A new online platform has been launched to help leafy greens producers with the auditing process. Western Growers and the California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement (LGMA) recently launched an online desktop audit system that can serve as an alternative for some of the in-person segments of the LGMA audit process. The Virtual Desktop Audits Program is available now and is free for all Western Growers and LGMA members.

The audit process became complicated when COVID-related safety measures began to be implemented. The Virtual Desktop Audits Program was developed to help minimize the amount of in-person contact required to complete LGMA audits. Through the program, handlers can answer audit questions and upload supporting documents at their convenience. Growers and handlers can also share their audit report with multiple shippers and buyers without having to repeat the process multiple times.

