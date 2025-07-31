USDA and NRCS Partner to Collect Data from 23,000 Operations

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), has launched a major new survey effort aimed at understanding the conservation practices used by American farmers, ranchers, and agricultural landowners.

Report by Lorrie Boyer for AgNet West:

New Survey Targets Farm Conservation Efforts

Nearly 23,000 agricultural operations across the country will receive the 2025 Conservation Effects Assessment Project (CEAP) Survey, which collects detailed information on how producers are conserving soil, water, and natural habitats. This effort supports the third round of national and regional cropland assessments led by the NRCS through CEAP—a multi-agency initiative to quantify the environmental impacts of conservation practices on working lands.

Survey Timeline and Goals

Farmers and landowners selected to participate may be contacted between November 25, 2025, and March 2026. The goal is to gather real-world data that will:

Help evaluate future resource needs for soil and water protection

Identify effective techniques used by producers to conserve the environment

Improve both technical and financial assistance programs for agricultural conservation

Support conservation efforts that protect natural resources while also benefiting producers economically

A Cooperative Conservation Effort

The survey is being carried out through a cooperative agreement between NASS and NRCS. By sharing their experiences, farmers and ranchers contribute to more effective conservation policy and program design.

Survey Results and Access

Survey findings will be made available to the public on the CEAP Cropland Assessments page at nrcs.usda.gov. These results will help inform decisions on how to better support sustainable agriculture across the United States.