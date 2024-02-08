New Herbicide Option for Rice Growers This Year

California rice growers have another option for weed management this year. Rice Farm Advisor Whitney Brim-Deforest said that the product is already used in rice production in other states. California growers are also already familiar with the active ingredient benzobicyclon. “We have a granular formulation currently, Butte. Then the Cliffhanger product is going to be a foliar applied, post-emergence herbicide later in the season,” Brim-DeForest noted.

The product should only be applied once per season and applicators will need to attend a training and be certified for applications. There are multiple application methods available and the material can address a variety of weed concerns.

“It gives good control of sedges and broadleaves and then provides a little bit of control on the grasses as well,” Brim-Deforest explained. “It’s applied a little bit later in the season with this new application method, giving us a little bit more flexibility than we’ve had, a little bit later in the season.” Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West