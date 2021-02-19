Producers and landowners involved in certain programs from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) conservation being advised of changes in some paperwork requirements. The Farm Service Agency (FSA) will be making contact with information about a form that must be completed as part of program participation. Anyone participating, or who will be applying to certain NRCS conservation programs will need to complete form CCC-902.

“In California, this new form will be needed for customers who are selected for funding in both EQIP batch periods ending March 3 and June 9,” NRCS State Conservationist Carlos Suarez said in a news release. In order to ensure appropriate payment eligibility and maximum payment limitations, customers will need to have a CCC-902 on file to establish eligibility.

Listen to the radio report below.

New Form Required for Certain NRCS Customers

