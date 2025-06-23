Kings River Packing’s Jesse Silva Talks Innovation, Cost, and Consumer Demand

In an interview with AgNet West, Jesse Silva of Kings River Packing discussed the increasing use of netting in California citrus orchards—particularly for seedless mandarin production.

Netting Mandarins: A Citrus Shift at Kings River

“There’s really been a push for seedless mandarins in the industry,” Silva said. “Over the last 10 years, we’ve all worked diligently to find the very best varieties—ones with the characteristics and qualities consumers want.”

Seedlessness, once a selling point in grapes and watermelon, is now driving innovation in citrus as well. Silva explained how certain mandarin varieties naturally avoid seed formation, while others require more intervention.

“We have varieties that don’t produce enough pollen to create seeds, but we also have varieties we need to net to prevent cross-pollination from bees,” he said.

The process involves physically netting the trees and timing targeted sprays to support fruit development—especially for clementines. Once the fruit is set and can no longer be cross-pollinated, the nets are removed.

“It’s a pretty invasive process,” Silva admitted. “There’s a lot of cost involved, and we’re hoping to recoup that in the market during the November window when California clementines hit the shelves.”

Jesse Silva’s insights shed light on how California growers are adapting to changing market demands through strategic practices like netting—balancing innovation with economic realities.

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” reporting for AgNet West