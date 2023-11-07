Nearly Double the Acreage for California Rice Farmers This Year

California rice farmers are celebrating a robust harvest, thanks largely to water availability, according to Tim Johnson, President and CEO of the California Rice Commission. Johnson expressed his satisfaction, stating, “We had a year where we had adequate water and could plant really a full crop of rice almost twice what we planted last year. So, the industry is really happy. Farmers are having a good year.”

The positive impact, however, extends beyond the farm gates. Johnson highlighted the broader benefits to communities and various supporting industries. “Our communities, our driers, our aerial applicators—all those businesses that are supported by the rice acres that are out there are also having a good year,” he said.

Moreover, the rice fields play a crucial role in supporting wildlife, particularly along the Pacific Flyway. Johnson emphasized the significance of rice fields as surrogate wetlands in a state that has lost over 95 percent of its historical wetlands. He explained, “All the waterfowl that are coming down from Canada and Alaska right now actually have rice fields that have been harvested, reflooded, and they’ve got all that leftover grain. They’ve got weed seeds and they’ve got insects in those fields. So, all the wildlife that depends on rice is also having a really good year.”

Rice fields provide essential habitat for other species as well, including juvenile salmon. Programs incentivizing winter flooding and the production of fish food in rice fields have seen increased grower interest, demonstrating the industry’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

While the abundance of rain made water more available to California rice farmers, it also delayed production a bit. Planting was held up due to late spring and early summer rainfall. That delay has also impacted the timeline for harvest. Johnson reported that approximately 75 percent of the crop had been harvested as of October 26. In a more average year, harvest would have been very close to finishing up before November. Johnson said estimates are for harvest to be wrapping up sometime this week.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West