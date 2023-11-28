A scholarship opportunity for undergraduate students who are passionate about agriculture. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) and BASF have partnered for another year to provide scholarships to undergraduate students passionate about agriculture. Over the past sixteen years, more than 80 undergraduate students have received scholarship funds to aid them in pursuing higher education.

“BASF has been a long-standing partner in support of this program, and we are grateful for the commitment to building up the next generation of leaders in our industry,” says Dan Nerud, chair of NCGA’s Member and Consumer Engagement Action Team. “Our grower members are passionate about this program, and we are excited for another year of supporting students who share our passion for agriculture.”

The William C. Berg Academic Excellence Undergraduate Scholarship is open to NCGA members and their children pursuing an undergraduate degree in any field. A completed application must be submitted by January 31, 2024. Scholarships are for one year, and previous recipients may not apply.

From the National Association of Farm Broadcasting.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

NCGA, BASF Announce 16th Annual Scholarship Program

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.