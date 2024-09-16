NCBA/PLC on ESA Amendment Act

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and Public Lands Council (PLC) are giving strong support for the Endangered Species Act Amendments Act of 2024, introduced by Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA) and Rep. Bruce Westerman (AR). This legislation would reform the Endangered Species Act (ESA) to provide more timely conservation efforts on America’s rangeland.

PLC Executive Director and NCBA Executive Director of Government Affairs, Kaitlynn Glover says the ESA has needed updating for several years.

“While the intent is still to protect species from extinction, it’s almost like you put them in this perpetual status of being listed but not being recovered, and the problem with that you have a huge drain on taxpayer dollars. You have a huge regulatory burden,” she said. “You really have no off ramp for success stories, and it really just creates this really controversial scenario.”

The NCBA says the ESA has had its scope widened over the years, it is now coming in direct conflict with established science on wildlife conservation. There are now peer-reviewed studies showing that cattle help wildlife and the landscape by building robust habitat and increasing available forage through grazing. Current ESA rules can reduce critical conservation work, limit the presence of cattle on working lands, as well as hurting wildlife and the overall ecosystem.

Glover says the amendments act would correct those issues.

“There are some significant changes that are needed really to get back to the implementation of that early intent and like with so many things, the intent may be honorable, but execution is really all that matters,” she said.

The ESA Amendments Act is the product of years of stakeholder meetings and input, designed to provide regulatory relief to ranchers and help support rural communities that can be negatively impacted by the ESA.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.