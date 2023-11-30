National Christmas Tree Now on Display

A holiday tradition is now on display at the nation’s capitol. Rod Bain has more coming up on This Land of Ours.

This 2023 holiday season will kick-off with the National Christmas Tree Lighting! This beloved American tradition, presented by the National Park Service (NPS) and the National Park Foundation (NPF), will feature musical performances and the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse at The White House and President’s Park in Washington, D.C. This year, the ceremony and official lighting will take place tonight, Nov. 30.

Hosted by American country artist Mickey Guyton, this year’s event features Darren Criss, Samara Joy, Ledisi, Reneé Rapp, St. Vincent, Joe Walsh, and Dionne Warwick. The event will also feature performances by the United States Coast Guard’s Guardians Big Band.

In partnership with NPF, CBS will broadcast the 2023 ceremony on Friday, December 15 (8 p.m. EST/PST) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live on Paramount+.

First celebrated in 1923 by President Calvin Coolidge, the National Christmas Tree Lighting continues to inspire people everywhere to pause to enjoy cherished traditions and memories made with family and friends in national parks during the holiday season. Learn more about the history of the National Christmas Tree Lighting.

The National Christmas Tree and 58 smaller trees are free to visit and open to the public December 2, 2023, through January 1, 2024. Hours are 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lights turn on near sunset each evening.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting is produced by White Rose Way Entertainment. Kristi Foley and Leon Knoles are executive producers and Renato Basile is producer. Knoles will also direct the special.

For more event information and updates, please visit thenationaltree.org and follow President’s Park on Facebook or Twitter.

