Multiple Rice Grower Events to Begin 2022

The California Rice Commission (CRC) and UC Cooperative Extension (UCCE) will be hosting a series of rice grower events in January. The industry meetings are designed to help growers stay informed about the most pressing issues in rice production systems. CRC will be hosting its annual grower meetings in Colusa and Yuba City.

The morning meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on January 20 at the Colusa Casino Resort Table 45 Room in Colusa. The afternoon meeting will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest at the Plaza Room, in Yuba City. This year’s scheduled presenters include Tyson Redpath of The Russell Group, who will be providing an overview of what is happening in Washington, D.C. From Kahn, Soares & Conway, Louie Brown will be providing a California update, and Tess Dunham will be reviewing water quality in agriculture. David Guy of the Northern California Water Association will give an outlook on the state’s water year and Ben Mosely from USA Rice will be discussing the next farm bill. For more information, you can contact CRC Communications Manager Jim Morris.

Sponsored by UCCE, the 2022 Annual Rice Grower Meetings are also coming up in a few weeks in multiple locations. The rice grower events will feature research updates on weedy rice, disease management, fertility, and invertebrates. Research updates will also be provided on new herbicides in weed management, as well as ROXY rice production systems.

The morning meeting on Monday, January 24 will take place at 9:00 a.m. at the Evangelical Church in Richvale, followed by the afternoon meeting which begins at 1:30 p.m. in Willows at the Glenn County Office of Education. The third meeting will be held at the Community Center at the Colusa County Fairgrounds beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 25. Later in the day, another grower meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the UC Cooperative Extension Office in Yuba City. The final grower meeting will be held at Norton Hall in Woodland beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West