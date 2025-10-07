Mando Perez of Semios Named CAPCA Member of the Year

The October 7 edition of the AgNet News Hour celebrated a big win for California agriculture as Mando Perez, Southern California Territory PCA and president of the Kern County CAPCA chapter, was named 2025 CAPCA Member of the Year. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill called it the “Grammy Award” for PCAs, recognizing Perez as one of the top advisors in the state.

Perez shared his journey into agriculture, which began in 2009 after losing his job during the recession. He got his start at the Wonderful Company, where mentors encouraged him to pursue a Pest Control Advisor license. Balancing full-time work, school, and raising three kids, Perez earned his PCA credential and eventually managed 17,000 acres of tree nuts. His passion for pest management and irrigation technology has since grown into a career marked by innovation and leadership.

At Semios, Perez helps deliver cutting-edge tools in pest management, irrigation monitoring, and climate data. He explained how the company provides growers with water pressure summaries, network uptime reporting, pest phenology tracking, and spray timing recommendations. These tools allow farmers to save labor, reduce input costs, and make data-driven decisions. “Growers need solutions that cut costs and improve efficiency,” Perez said, highlighting the role of technology in today’s farm economy.

Perez also praised the CAPCA network of more than 900 PCAs across California. He compared the group to a football team, where sharing strategies and best practices makes everyone stronger. At this year’s CAPCA Conference in Reno, Perez will join a roundtable with student PCAs to mentor the next generation. “Discipline is the key to being a better PCA,” he said, encouraging young professionals to lean on mentors and peers for support.

For Perez, the award is more than personal recognition — it’s about honoring those who guided him along the way. “It’s like a pinch-me moment,” he told listeners. “All my hard work, the long hours, the sacrifices — it reflects the mentors, peers, and family who believed in me.”

Listen to the full conversation with CAPCA Member of the Year Mondo Perez on the AgNet News Hour:

