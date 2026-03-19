The March 19 edition of the AgNet News Hour featured a compelling and wide-ranging interview with former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Johanns, who offered insight into the economic challenges facing farmers and what it will take to sustain agriculture for the next generation. Speaking with hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill, Johanns drew on decades of experience as a governor, senator, and ag leader to address issues impacting producers across California and the nation.

Johanns made it clear that while some sectors of agriculture are performing well, many farmers are navigating a difficult economic environment. High input costs, uncertain markets, and shifting demand, especially in industries like wine grapes, are putting pressure on producers. In California, growers are facing particularly tough conditions, with some vineyards being removed or left unharvested due to declining demand.

A key theme throughout the discussion was profitability. Johanns emphasized that keeping farmers on the land ultimately comes down to whether operations can remain financially viable. Without profitability, he noted, it becomes increasingly difficult for the next generation to continue farming, even for those who are deeply passionate about agriculture.

The conversation also explored the role of policy and marketing in supporting struggling sectors. Johanns pointed to opportunities for legislative improvements that could help level the playing field for U.S. producers, particularly when competing with imported products. At the same time, he stressed the importance of better connecting with younger consumers, especially in industries like wine, where demand has shifted in recent years.

Beyond market challenges, Johanns highlighted the importance of recognizing the work farmers are already doing to innovate. From improving crop practices to advancing livestock genetics, many of the day-to-day decisions made on farms qualify as research and development. He discussed efforts to help farmers access R&D tax credits, which can provide much-needed financial relief by returning dollars back into farming operations.

Johanns also spoke highly of farmers themselves, pushing back against misconceptions about agriculture. He emphasized that producers are committed to conservation, stewardship, and continuous improvement. Across the country—and especially in California—farmers are adapting to new technologies, environmental challenges, and regulatory pressures while continuing to feed a growing population.

Looking ahead, Johanns underscored the importance of engaging the next generation through programs like FFA and 4-H, which continue to play a critical role in developing future agricultural leaders. His message was clear: if agriculture is going to thrive, it must remain profitable, innovative, and supported by policies that recognize its value.

For California farmers, the interview served as both a reality check and a roadmap—highlighting the challenges ahead while reinforcing the importance of strong leadership, smart policy, and continued innovation in agriculture.

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